Two injured in crash on Interstate 94 in Wayne County, state police report

Two people were injured in the aftermath of a crash early Monday on Interstate 94 in Metro Detroit.

The crash happened about 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Barrett Street.

The driver of a Ford Flex was eastbound on I_95 when he lost control and struck the center median wall, the Michigan State Police, Second District, reported. The car then crossed all lanes and hit the right side concrete wall, blocking the right and center lane when it stopped.

The driver of an oncoming Ford Fusion could not stop in time and struck the Ford Flex.

The driver of the Ford Flex, a 33-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The driver of the Ford Fusion also was taken to a local hospital. Troopers said his injuries were not life-threatening.

All lanes of I-94 near Gratiot Avenue were closed in that section of Wayne County for cleanup and initial investigation, according to traffic reports from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Traffic was allowed back on at Chalmers. The highway reopened about 7:20 a.m., MDOT reported.

The investigation is continuing.