Two drivers injured after vehicle crash in Commerce Township

Two drivers were hurt, including one in critical condition, after a vehicle crash on Friday morning in Commerce Township, Michigan.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the area of West Pontiac Trail near Huntley Drive. Deputies responded to the area at about 11:13 a.m., and the Commerce Township Fire Department, along with Medstar Ambulance, transported the drivers, ages 24 and 73, to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that the 24-year-old from Dearborn was driving in a 2022 Tesla when they crossed the center line and collided with a 2010 Honda Odyssey driven by the 73-year-old from Walled Lake.

Authorities say the 73-year-old is in critical condition and the 24-year-old is in stable condition.

Investigators do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash, and both drivers were wearing a seat belt.

The crash is under investigation.