Reaching new heights: Tuskegee Airmen National Museum teaches next generation of pilots

(CBS DETROIT) - They never quit, they never gave up, and they fought for something bigger than themselves.

The Tuskegee Airmen went on to not only become the country's first group of Black pilots to fly in the military, but they also became some of the best the Army's Air Corps has ever seen.

Their legacy continues today at the Tuskegee Airmen National Museum in Detroit as their story of perseverance inspires the next generation of pilots.

At the Tuskegee Airmen National Museum, you'll find a group of young men and women hoping to reach new heights. They're all a part of the museum's flight academy, where they're learning how to fly.

Among them is 16-year-old Leonard Shirley, who has dreams of becoming a pilot.

"When I'm in the air, I feel I'm at peace. I'm at ease," he said. "I don't have to worry about the worries in the world."

Shirley, who is African American, says he was inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen, a group who became the country's first Black pilots to fly in the military.

Their legacy continues at the museum and through people like Shirley, who wants to honor them.

"Because it's my people that actually fought against the odds, fought against racism and Jim Crow," he said about the racial discrimination the Tuskegee Airmen faced. "They proved they can actually do something."

The museum's flight academy began decades ago, offering flight instruction and ground school classes that could lead to students getting their pilot licenses.

The museum also teaches its students about drones, rockets, and more.

"The original Tuskegee Airmen wanted this," said museum president Brian Smith. "They were the ones who told me to continue this legacy."

Smith says the program is fulfilling the dream of the Tuskegee Airmen by exposing underserved and underrepresented communities to careers in aviation.

"We're not just talking about pilots. We're talking about mechanics, air traffic controllers, airplane maintainers and pilots," he said. So, our kids need to realize they can do just as good a job the Tuskegee Airmen did."

Smith says the classes they offer are crucial to meet an increasing demand for pilots.

That's because there's expected to be an average of 18,000 pilot openings over the next decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Today, there is a need for pilots around the world, and unless we include the underrepresented and the underserved, we will not meet the need that is out there for pilots," Smith said.

They're also helping to meet that demand by offering the program for free. Smith says the cost of learning to fly can be oftentimes a barrier.

For Shirley, he says the program has him well on his way to him getting his pilot license soon. He says it will be a dream come true.

"It's special, and it's amazing," he said.

