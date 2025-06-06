Troy man arrested on safe storage firearms charge after child was accidentally shot

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

An adult has been arrested under Michigan's safe storage law in the aftermath of an accidental shooting of a child in Troy, Michigan.

Zanious Terell Murphy, 23, was arrested Thursday on a charge of violation of firearm safe storage causing serious injury to a minor. He had an arraignment hearing Friday at 52-4 District Court. Bond is set at $30,000, no 10%.

The May 30 incident at a home on Crooks Road resulted in serious injuries to a 9-year-old boy, Troy Police Department reported. The child had emergency surgery as a result, and he remained in critical condition this week.

The child's mother was in the home at the time of the shooting.

There is no relation between Murphy and the 9-year-old child, other than living in the same residence, police said.