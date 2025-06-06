Troy man arrested on safe storage firearms charge after child was accidentally shot
An adult has been arrested under Michigan's safe storage law in the aftermath of an accidental shooting of a child in Troy, Michigan.
Zanious Terell Murphy, 23, was arrested Thursday on a charge of violation of firearm safe storage causing serious injury to a minor. He had an arraignment hearing Friday at 52-4 District Court. Bond is set at $30,000, no 10%.
The May 30 incident at a home on Crooks Road resulted in serious injuries to a 9-year-old boy, Troy Police Department reported. The child had emergency surgery as a result, and he remained in critical condition this week.
The child's mother was in the home at the time of the shooting.
There is no relation between Murphy and the 9-year-old child, other than living in the same residence, police said.