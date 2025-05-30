Watch CBS News
9-year-old boy hospitalized after accidental shooting in Troy

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
9-year-old boy accidentally shot in Troy
A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was accidentally shot Friday afternoon in Troy, Michigan, according to police.

At about 4:12 p.m., officers responded to a home on Crooks Road for an injured child. First responders found the 9-year-old bleeding from the head and transported him to a local hospital. 

Police say the boy underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

A firearm was recovered at the home, and it is unclear how the children got access to the gun. Police say the boy's mother was at home at the time of the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

