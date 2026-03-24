Trial date set for woman charged in fatal stabbing of McDonald's manager in Eastpointe

A woman who was charged with stabbing her manager to death at a McDonald's in Eastpointe, Michigan, is set to stand trial later this year.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the jury trial against 27-year-old Afeni Muhammad, of Eastpointe, is scheduled to begin on Step. 15, 2026. Muhammad appeared for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, March 24.

Muhammad is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent for the July 2025 murder of 39-year-old Jennifer Harris, of Mt. Clemens. She is also charged as a habitual offender, according to prosecutors.

In October 2025, Muhammad was found competent to stand trial.

"The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing, and many continue to suffer as a result of the events of that day," said Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. "We hope that setting a firm trial date provides some measure of hope, knowing that justice for the victim, her family, and this community is moving forward."

Prosecutors allege that Muhammad, who worked at the McDonald's 17900 block of Nine Mile Road, stabbed and killed Harris, the shift manager, on July 10, 2025.

Police said Harris and Muhammad got into an argument earlier in the day, and Harris sent the woman home early. Muhammad later returned to the restaurant with a knife and mask and allegedly stabbed Harris, according to police.

During a preliminary examination hearing in November, a video of Muhammad in custody was played in which she admitted the desire of wanting to murder Harris the morning of the attack.

In one video, Muhammad is allegedly shown returning to the restaurant, walking past a delivery truck with her face covered by some sort of mask and holding a knife under her arm. The video allegedly shows Muhammad walking through the back entrance of the restaurant, approaching Harris and attacking her 23 times.

A customer in the drive-thru with a gun who witnessed the stabbing fired a shot in an attempt to stop the assault, police said. Authorities said Muhammad attempted to run away from the scene but was detained by the customer until she was arrested.