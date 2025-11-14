Testimony heard in Eastpointe McDonald's fatal stabbing case, emotions run high for victim's family

The suspect charged in the murder of an Eastpointe McDonald's manager in July was back in court Friday for a preliminary examination.

Afeni Badu Muhammad is accused of brutally stabbing and killing her manager, Jennifer Harris, 39, of Mt. Clemens, on July 10.

On Friday, six witnesses took the stand. Video of the incident was also shown, and emotions from the victim's family ran high.

At one point, before the video of the stabbing was shown, it was recommended family leave the courtroom. However, each family member chose to stay.

The intensity of the incident caused Harris' family to burst out in tears; some individuals fell to the floor, and others ran out of the courtroom. The judge then called a recess.

According to police, during the recess, one of Harris' daughters ran to her car, returned to the courthouse with a knife, and was arrested by police. The court made the decision to no longer allow the family in the courthouse.

Once preliminary examination resumed, a video of Muhammad in custody was played in which she admitted the desire of wanting to murder Harris the morning of July 10.

CBS Detroit

Two witnesses who took the stand on Friday claim an interaction took place between Muhammad and Harris that morning when the defendant was sent home from work for allegedly not doing her job.

"She seemed very irritated, and she started off by saying, 'So, you clocked me out without telling me. You reap what you sow. You better watch your back. I'll be back,'" said McDonald's employee Khashana Turnage.

In one video, Muhammad is allegedly shown returning to McDonald's, walking past a delivery truck with her face covered by some sort of mask and holding a knife under her arm. The video allegedly shows Muhammad walking through the back entrance of the restaurant, approaching Harris and stabbing her 23 times.

A customer in the drive-thru saw the incident and pulled out his gun to intervene.

"I started screaming something like, 'Stop, stop, stop.' I produced my firearm off my hip, pointed it at her. I did take a shot at her. She froze, which stopped the attack, and then something clicked and told her to run," said Devonte Pace.

Eastpointe Police Department

Body camera video shows Muhammad on the ground in the parking lot with her clothing covered in blood. One witness describes her last moments with Harris after the stabbing.

"When I got up there, the only thing I could see was Jen lying on the floor in a big pool of blood, asking for help. Her last words to me were Deb, please don't let me die," said McDonald's employee Debra McMillian.

The case has been bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court. Muhammad will be arraigned on Dec. 2.

Police say Harris' daughter, who was arrested on Friday, will be released.