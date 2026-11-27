An attorney representing Trev Alberts is calling for the University of Michigan Board of Regents to fire incoming President C. Cybele Raver, claiming "gross negligence in making the most reckless, indefensible decision in college sports history."

This comes after the university said it would no longer hire Alberts as the AD. Alberts signed a memorandum of understanding after sources confirmed on Nov. 17 that he would replace outgoing AD Warde Manuel.

Tom Mars posted on social media Friday, arguing that Michigan could save millions of dollars by releasing Raver and hiring Alberts as the next athletic director. Mars said in the post, "The Michigan Board of Regents may be overlooking a fiscally responsible solution to the latest Michigan fiasco that would save the university at least $31 million," adding that the university should hire "a President who considers integrity to be a core value."

In a statement earlier this week, U of M said, "The University of Michigan's search for its next athletic director is ongoing. As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition."

Raver will take office on Dec. 1. Texas A&M has already announced Alberts' last day at the school is Nov. 30 and named an interim AD.

Mars told The Detroit News they plan to file a lawsuit against U of M and that the university would have to pay Alberts' full contract of more than $17 million, even though he had not officially taken on the role. The university has not said publicly whether it owes Alberts any money.

Meanwhile, Manuel will reportedly remain the AD until a new director is selected. Manuel was hired for the position in 2016, and the university announced in July 2026 that he was stepping down at the end of the year.

The decision comes as the athletic department has faced scandals and lawsuits, including the termination of former football coach Sherrone Moore, the sign-stealing scheme and former coach Matt Weiss's criminal charges.

Manuel fired football coach Sherrone Moore nearly a year ago, following a law firm's investigation into a relationship he had with a subordinate, and hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

Note: The video above originally aired on Nov. 24, 2026.