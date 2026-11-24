Michigan has informed Trev Alberts that he will not be its next athletic director, one week after he signed a memorandum of understanding to take the job and leave Texas A&M, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

When asked about the situation, a U-M spokesperson issued the following statement:

"The University of Michigan's search for its next athletic director is ongoing. As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition."

Alberts signed an MOU with Michigan on Nov. 17, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced. That document related the terms of a five-year contract ending in June 2031.

Students on campus seemed optimistic about the new leadership should that have happened.

Texas A&M has already announced Alberts' last day at the school is Nov. 30 and named an interim AD.

The decision is extraordinary and comes at an athletic department that has been in turmoil for several years.

Athletic director Warde Manuel fired football coach Sherrone Moore nearly a year ago, following a law firm's investigation into a relationship he had with a subordinate, and hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

The school has been searching for someone to replace Manuel, who agreed to a buyout of the remaining three years of his contract last July. Manuel has been the Wolverines' AD since 2016, leading a department that has won four national championships in different sports, including football, through the end of the year.

The next AD will decide whether to give Whittingham a chance to bounce back from a poor debut season with the Wolverines or find someone else to lead college football's winningest program.

Michigan started the season No. 16 in the AP Top 25, plummeted out the poll during the first month of the season and finally became bowl eligible last week week with a win against previously unbeaten UCLA. The Wolverines will play rival and 25th-ranked Ohio State on the road Saturday.

Michigan is looking for an AD with a strong background in football and seemed to find one to guide a program that is on NCAA probation after football coaches and staff had impermissible contact with recruits and players under then-coach Jim Harbaugh.

Alberts, who was an All-America linebacker at Nebraska and played in the NFL, was hired by Texas A&M in 2024 after a three-year run leading the Cornhuskers' athletic department. He went into athletic administration after working as a TV college football analyst. He was athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha from 2009 until Nebraska hired him 2021.

While it was not immediately clear what led to Michigan changing its plans to hire Alberts, he among the defendants in an active civil lawsuit.

A former Nebraska women's basketball player alleges Alberts and coach Amy Williams did not take appropriate action when her sexual relationship with an assistant coach became widely known. Alberts and Williams are accused of not setting rules, training or policies prohibiting staff members from having sexual relationships with athletes.

Alberts, Williams and the school's regents said in their joint response to the civil lawsuit that they didn't have "sufficient information and belief to either admit or deny the allegations" of a sexual relationship.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 18, 2026.