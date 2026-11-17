The University of Michigan reportedly selected Texas A&M's Trev Alberts on Tuesday to lead the athletic department, which has been hit by scandals in recent years.

ESPN was the first to report the new hire. A source later confirmed the latest development to CBS Sports. The university has not yet released a statement on the matter.

Alberts was named athletic director for the Aggies in 2024 after three years at the University of Nebraska, his alma mater.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - JULY 2:Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts speaks during Michael Earleys welcome ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in College Station. Earley was appointed head coach of Texas A&Ms baseball program on Sunday, June 30. (Ishika Samant/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap

In July, U of M announced that athletic director Warde Manuel would be stepping down at the end of 2026, about 10 years after he was selected to lead the department.

In the last few years, the department saw criminal charges filed against former head football coach Sherrone Moore and the sign-stealing scandal that led the NCAA to impose hefty fines on U of M.

Moore was accused of being involved with a female staffer, resulting in his termination in December 2025, and was accused of going to the woman's home hours later. Moore received probation in April 2026 as part of a plea agreement. In response, the university launched an independent review into the department's culture and procedures.

U of M was also hit with lawsuits, including one from former coach Chris Partridge, who alleged that Manuel and other leaders concealed their knowledge of the sign-stealing scheme.

Additionally, U of M was under a microscope after former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was charged with allegedly hacking into hundreds of female student-athletes' accounts and stealing private photos and videos. That led to multiple lawsuits, claiming the university mishandled the case.

The university has since hired a new football coach, Kyle Whittingham, with hopes of turning the team around. Whittingham made his first major move earlier this month by firing offensive coordinator Jason Beck.