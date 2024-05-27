Watch CBS News
Local News

Trenton motorcyclist killed after being hit by suspected drunk driver on I-75, sheriff says

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Severe weather impacting Memorial Day travel, AAA offers free tow-to-go service and more top stories
Severe weather impacting Memorial Day travel, AAA offers free tow-to-go service and more top stories 04:01

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Trenton man was killed Saturday evening after his motorcycle was sideswiped by a suspected drunk driver on I-75 in Erie Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says. 

According to the sheriff's office, the 49-year-old Trenton man was riding his motorcycle northbound on I-75 in the center lane at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday, when he was struck by a Toledo, Ohio, man driving a Chevrolet Malibu. 

According to witnesses, the driver of the Malibu was seen before the crash driving in the right northbound lane at a high rate of speed before merging into the center lane and striking the motorcyclist. The motorcycle struck a median concrete barrier before coming to a stop on the inside shoulder of I-75. 

The Trenton man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. 

The driver of the Malibu, a 55-year-old man, was not injured in the crash but was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, causing death. He was lodged at the Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned. 

The sheriff's office says speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7541.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 11:57 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.