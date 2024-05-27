Trenton motorcyclist killed after being hit by suspected drunk driver on I-75, sheriff says

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Trenton man was killed Saturday evening after his motorcycle was sideswiped by a suspected drunk driver on I-75 in Erie Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the sheriff's office, the 49-year-old Trenton man was riding his motorcycle northbound on I-75 in the center lane at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday, when he was struck by a Toledo, Ohio, man driving a Chevrolet Malibu.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Malibu was seen before the crash driving in the right northbound lane at a high rate of speed before merging into the center lane and striking the motorcyclist. The motorcycle struck a median concrete barrier before coming to a stop on the inside shoulder of I-75.

The Trenton man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Malibu, a 55-year-old man, was not injured in the crash but was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, causing death. He was lodged at the Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned.

The sheriff's office says speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7541.