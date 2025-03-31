National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Michigan after Sunday's storm

Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories

Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories

Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories

The National Weather Service confirms that two tornadoes touched down in Michigan from Sunday's severe weather.

An EF-0 was identified outside Grand Rapids, Michigan. The tornado touched down in Caledonia, about 21 miles south of Grand Rapids, between 5:42 p.m. and 5:47 p.m. on Sunday, according to NWS. It traveled about 4.2 miles with 80 mph of wind speed.

According to NWS, the tornado started at 100th Street and Eastern Avenue and ended at 84th Street and Hanna Lake Avenue.

NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Edwardsburg, north of the Michigan-Indiana border. Officials say the tornado started in a field west of Conrad Road and continued northeast, lasting for about three minutes.

Officials say the tornado damaged several homes and businesses and lifted a boat and dock from a lake. The tornado traveled at 100 mph of wind speed.