Severe storms sweep through Southeast Michigan; homes damaged, trees down

Severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan Saturday evening amid reports of damaged houses and downed trees in parts.

Storms that were forecasted to move through southeastern Oakland and southern Macomb counties between 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. prompted tornado warnings, which have since expired.

Damaged homes, dozens of downed trees and snapped large branches could be seen in Monroe County on Saturday afternoon after severe storms rolled through.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that a survey of damage in Lambertville, Michigan, indicated "a divergent wind pattern indicative of straight line winds."

Photos taken of the area obtained by CBS News Detroit show at least two homes that appeared to be partially leveled.

Part of a home in Monroe County, Michigan, is damaged after severe storms in the area on April 4, 2026. Rod Hill

Part of a home in Monroe County, Michigan, is damaged after severe storms in the area on April 4, 2026. Rod Hill

A severe storm warning was in effect when the system moved through Monroe County. Officials said a spin-up tornado was possible during the alert, though a twister has not yet been confirmed.

"I looked out the back slider door and it was, like, such strong winds and rain, you couldn't even see out. It looked like what you would see in hurricane videos," Jacob Ogle, a Monroe County homeowner, said.

Ogle was home with his wife and kids when he said they felt the weather coming.

"We felt the pressure of the house shift inside," he said.

Ogle added that power surges also happened right before the weather system came through.

A family that lives across the street from Ogle had dozens of trees fall in their backyard, heavily damaging their car and new shed.

A tree lies on a damaged car in Monroe County, Michigan, on April 4, 2026, after severe storms moved through. CBS News Detroit

The Whiteford Township Police Department said there have been no injuries as a result of the severe weather.

A trampoline could be seen hanging from a power line in Monroe County following the Saturday afternoon storms.

A trampoline hangs from a power line in Monroe County, Michigan, on April 4, 2026, after severe storms rolled through the area. Rod Hill

Safety officials in Van Buren Township, Michigan, in Wayne County said Saturday evening that Haggerty Road between Alden Road and East Huron River Drive would be closed "for an extended period of time" due to downed power lines and that crews with DTE Energy were working to resolve the issue.

As of 2:32 p.m. Sunday, over 650 Southeast Michigan residents are without power, according to the company's outage map. Over 3,000 people did not have service late Saturday night.

Anyone who wishes to share photos or videos after a storm passes through can join CBS News Detroit's Weather Watcher Network.