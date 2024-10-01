Watch CBS News
Skubal leads Detroit Tigers to get 3-1 win over Houston Astros in AL Wild Card Series

Detroit Tigers fans celebrate Wild Card Series opener win
Tarik Skubal continued his stellar season with a sensational playoff debut, and the Detroit Tigers got to Framber Valdez early in a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros in their AL Wild Card Series opener on Tuesday.

The Tigers, swept in the American League Division Series in their last trip to the playoffs in 2014, got their first postseason win since Game 4 of the 2013 AL Championship Series.

Down 3-0 entering the ninth, Houston scored on Yanier Diaz's RBI single and had the bases loaded when Jason Heyward hit a game-ending lineout against Beau Brieske.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Wednesday in Houston.

