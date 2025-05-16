Detroit Tigers beat Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 for 30th win of season

Riley Greene homered and drove in three runs, Javier Báez and Zach McKinstry also connected and the Detroit Tigers became the first team this season to reach 30 wins, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Friday night.

Jack Flaherty (2-5) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings and snapped a six-start winless streak with his first victory since April 4 against the White Sox.

Beau Brieske stranded two runners in the ninth to earn his first save as the Tigers (30-15) extended their winning streak to four.

Greene hit his 11th homer in the second inning and added a two-run double in the fifth.

Báez gave Detroit an insurance run with a two-out homer off Chad Green in the eighth, his sixth. The Tigers are 24-2 when they score five or more.

Daulton Varsho chased Flaherty with a two-run homer in the sixth. The longball was Varsho's sixth in 12 games this season. He missed the start of the year while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Toronto's Myles Straw hit an RBI single off Brenan Hanifee in the seventh and Bo Bichette made it 5-4 with a solo homer off Tommy Kahnle in the eighth.

Bowden Francis (2-6) gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Francis has allowed a major league-worst 14 homers this season.

Struggling Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander was held out of the starting lineup. Santander has one homer and four RBIs in 10 games this month.

Báez made a diving catch in center on Nathan Lukes' sinking liner in the second, then threw to first to double up Addison Barger and end the inning.

The Tigers are 9-1 against AL East opponents.

RHP Reese Olson (4-3, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Tigers on Saturday. The Blue Jays had not named a starter.