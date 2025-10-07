Three Michigan men accused of stealing over 30 infotainment systems from Dodge Ram trucks

Three men were charged in connection with allegedly stealing infotainment systems from Dodge Ram trucks across Metro Detroit.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 26-year-old Brandon Redd, of Roseville, 27-year-old Alante Smith, of Detroit, and 23-year-old Bernard Woodward, of Detroit, are accused of stealing more than 30 infotainment systems in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

The Macomb County Auto Theft Squad, along with the St. Clair Shores Police Department, Eastpointe Police Department and the Oakland County Auto Theft Taskforce, identified as arrested the three suspects.

Each man was arraigned for a conducting a criminal enterprise charge, which is a 20-year felony. Redd and Smith received a $100,000 cash/surety bond. Woodward received a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

"After diligent investigation, law enforcement has dismantled a criminal enterprise targeting vehicle infotainment systems. These thefts disrupted the lives of victims and threatened the sense of safety in our community. We are committed not only to holding these individuals accountable but also to sending a clear message. We will not tolerate organized crime, and we will take every action to protect residents from being preyed upon," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement.

The suspects' next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.