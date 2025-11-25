Three juveniles in custody after woman's vehicle carjacked from Roseville restaurant

Three juveniles are in custody after police investigated a carjacking incident that ended after a pursuit in Roseville, Michigan, police said. The suspects had all run off after a crash involving the stolen vehicle.

The investigation began just before the actual carjacking, as the Roseville Police Department said their patrol officers noticed three males acting in a suspicious manner about 1:30 p.m. Monday near Gratiot Avenue and Masonic Boulevard.

Then, at about 2 p.m., a report of a carjacking came in, involving a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. Police said the suspects had approached two women at the restaurant. One of the juveniles brandished what was described to police as an "edged weapon," and demanded the keys from the 67-year-old woman who owned the vehicle. Once they had the keys, one got into the driver's side of the car and the three sped off.

The stolen vehicle ultimately crashed into another vehicle on northbound Gratiot near Sam's Club, police said. The other driver was not injured.

The suspected car thief ran off, but was quickly caught by officers. In the meantime, the two passenger suspects also ran off. Roseville uniformed and plain clothes officers searched the area and caught one of the juveniles in the nearby woods. The third person ran into Sam's Club, "which was quickly surrounded," police said. Within a few minutes, police found the last suspect hiding inside the men's restroom of the store. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The Fraser Department of Public Safety and the Eastpointe Police Department assisted on the call.

All three juveniles have been lodged in Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center, awaiting charges, police said.