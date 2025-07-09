Store employee, two customers injured in accidental shooting at Detroit's Eastern Market, police say
Three people were injured in an accidental shooting Wednesday at Detroit's Eastern Market, according to police.
The shooting happened at Al's Fresh Fish & Chicken on Russell Street. Detroit police say a store employee claimed he found a gun and mishandled the weapon, shooting himself in the hand.
First Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald says the bullet that struck the employee went through a doorway and hit two customers. One of the customers suffered a gunshot wound in the left forearm area, and the other was grazed on the wrist.
Fitzgerald says the three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
"One of the craziest, silliest things I've seen in quite some time," Fitzgerald said.
He added, "The bottom line is if you don't know how to handle a weapon, don't handle a weapon, because we've not got two other individuals who were just in the store trying to buy stuff. And now they've got to deal with a gunshot wound, no matter how minor it is."
Fitzgerald says one person was transported to a hospital. He says an investigation is ongoing, and they will submit their findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.