Suspect in custody after threats made against law enforcement, Rockwood police say

A suspect was taken into custody after threats were made against law enforcement, the Rockwood (Michigan) Police Department reported.

The arrest was made without incident about 9 p.m. Wednesday with officers from Rockwood police working with Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The person's name was not released, pending court arraignment.

Details of the incident were not disclosed, but police said it involved "credible threats."

"All information will be reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for determination of what charges the individual will face," the report from police chief Randolph Krause said.

"The arrest was made possible through the dedication and solid investigation of our detective bureau and the cooperation of our local and federal partners. I would like to thank the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, the United States Border Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this matter."

The city of Rockwood is in Wayne County, but the community borders Monroe County.

Its police department has been in the news lately because Rockwood police pulled over a car that Maykol Bogoya-Duarte was traveling in on May 20. Bogoya-Duarte, who was a high school student in Detroit, was subsequently arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and is expected to be deported.