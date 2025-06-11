Detroit high school student detained by federal agents denied request to pause deportation, attorney says

A Detroit high school student who was detained by federal agents last month was denied a request to pause his deportation, according to his attorney.

The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, which represents 18-year-old Maykol Bogoya-Duarte, said it received a notice from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday.

"While we are angry and sad about this decision, we are heartened by the overwhelming support for Maykol shown by so many of you — fellow students, educators, neighbors, friends, faith leaders, community members, elected officials, and the DPSCD Board of Education. In the words of Maykol's mother, 'mil mil gracias,'" the center said in a statement posted on social media.

Authorities say on May 20, the teen was on his way to Lake Erie Metropark with three classmates on a school field trip when Rockwood police pulled him over. Police say the officer had trouble communicating with him in English and called border patrol. During the investigation, the federal agent discovered Bogoya-Duarte was in the U.S. illegally, resulting in his arrest.

The 18-year-old was months away from graduating from high school. His attorney says he could be deported to Colombia.

On Tuesday, several protesters gathered outside a Detroit Public Schools Community District meeting, calling for the school district to do more.

In a statement, the district said it "stands firmly with our community in demanding the immediate stay of deportation for our student, Maykol Bogoya Duarte."

"Maykol is part of our DPSCD family, and we are heartbroken by the fear and disruption this situation has caused his loved ones, classmates, and school community," DPSCD officials said. "We call for the immediate release of Maykol and request a formal stay of his deportation. We want him to complete his coursework and graduate with his high school diploma — just as he has worked hard to do. We will also continue to keep in touch with the family and keep the school community updated."

contributed to this report.