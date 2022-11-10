This day in history: Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in Lake Superior in 1975

(CBS DETROIT) - 47 years ago today, the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior.

On Nov. 10, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald was sailing on Lake Superior with a crew of 29 men, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.

The journey ended about 17 miles north-northwest of Whitefish Point in Michigan.

Whitefish Point is where the Whitefish Point Light Station and the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum are located.

Historians say that the ship was traveling with 26,116 tons of iron ore pellets from Wisconsin, and the captains were aware of a storm approaching the Great Lakes.

In addition to the weather, the Edmund Fitzgerald was also experiencing several issues to different areas of the ship.

According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS), they have conducted three underwater expeditions to the wreck, in 1989, 1994, and 1995.

In 1995, the 200 lb. bronze bell was recovered by the GLSHS at the request of the family members of the crew on the Fitzgerald.

The bell is on display as a memorial in the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.

Here's a video of the last time anyone heard from the Edmund Fitzgerald: