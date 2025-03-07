Third bird flu case confirmed in Monroe County; state officials urge steps against spread

A third case of bird flu has been confirmed in Monroe County, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported Friday.

This case, like the other two previous ones, involves the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, in a backyard flock. The other two cases were reported on Feb. 13 and on Feb. 26.

The affected premises is currently under quarantine, "and the birds were depopulated to prevent disease spread," the agriculture department said.

The Monroe County bird flu cases are among a total of six reported during the past six weeks in Michigan. The others are in Wayne, Oakland and Alpena counties.

The bird flu virus was first detected among Michigan animals in 2022, and has been the focus of attention both in the state and across the country. While it is not a food safety concern, attempts to quell the spread has resulted in fewer commercial chickens across the country and contributed to a noticeable price jump for eggs at the supermarkets. The new Secretary for U.S. Department of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, said her agency is working on ways to address the egg availability and price problem.

Whether someone is raising a few "backyard birds" or a large commercial flock, the state agriculture department recommends taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus such as disinfecting gear and keeping poultry feed secure to prevent wild birds or rodents from mingling with the poultry.

Both wild and domestic animals have been affected in Michigan.

Michigan residents who suspect bird flu among domestic animals are asked to contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

Those who suspect bird flu among wild birds are asked to make a report to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 517-336-5030.