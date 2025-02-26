Watch CBS News

Egg prices predicted to soar more than 41%

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting that prices may soar more than 41% higher this year. Much of the increase is being blamed on the rise of bird flu cases. The current national price for a dozen eggs is $4.95.
