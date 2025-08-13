Thief makes off with Ram's $34K "Bucking HEMI" mechanical bull at Roadkill Nights

As Stellantis marked the triumphant return of its Roadkill Nights to the streets of Pontiac, Michigan, a thief allegedly stole Ram's V8 bucking mechanical bull.

Ram says the mechanical bull was stolen around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 in the area of South Saginaw and Water streets as it was being disassembled during the popular legal drag racing event's 10th anniversary.

Noah Thanos

The custom-made metal piece, known as the "Bucking HEMI" and shaped like Ram's "symbol of protest," is valued at $34,000, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

"This is bull****. Our Bucking HEMI was taken on Saturday evening," Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. "The search is officially on, and we won't stop searching until we get him back."

The Bucking HEMI made its public debut earlier this summer at Michigan International Speedway on June 8 during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race to mark Ram's return to NASCAR in 2026.

The auto brand says it has filed a report with local law enforcement, and an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is underway.

"While this is a tremendous loss for the HEMI community, Ram remains undeterred. The brand asks the public to help spread the word and assist in locating Ram's beloved Bucking HEMI," the company said. "Ram is actively collaborating with authorities and welcomes any information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen ride."

Anyone with information on the mechanical bull's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or reach out to Ram.