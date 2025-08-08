10th annual Roadkill Nights makes its return to downtown Pontiac

Start your engines, because Roadkill Nights is back, taking over the streets of Pontiac for its 10th anniversary.

Many of the downtown roads will be closed for some high-octane, and most importantly, legal, drag racing on Aug. 9.

There's no shortage of burned rubber out here. As this tradition celebrates 10 years on the track, Dodge also unveiled its latest lineup of high-performance vehicles for 2026 right along Woodward Avenue.

Nothing describes Detroit Muscle better than the sound of a roaring engine.

"It's just so much fun to see them come out, but this event, at the end of the day, is open to everyone. It's open to all muscle cars, and the competition tomorrow has as many Ford, Chevys, and competitive vehicles as Dodges. And it's about coming together as a muscle car community and having fun on Woodward," said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear.

That's where Dodge unveiled its 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak. With roughly six million customizable combinations, including the color, wheels and interior, McAlear says drivers can put their personality right into their ride.

"It's just that connection we have, and I say, Dodge isn't for everybody, but our customers love our vehicles because it represents who they are, their persona, and it's just so much fun to see them come out," he said.

The return to downtown Pontiac is something Mayor Tim Greimel says he's proud of.

"It helps bring people into our downtown, inject life into our downtown, and again celebrates the amazing automotive heritage of the entire region, and especially the city of Pontiac," said Greimel.

The highlight comes Saturday night during the Grudge Race, where six racers will compete to see who's the fastest.

Tickets are still available online for you to get in on all the thrills happening on Saturday.