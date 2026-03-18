Therapy dogs comfort those impacted by Temple Israel attack in Michigan

The community of West Bloomfield, Michigan, continues to rally around each other after the attack at Temple Israel.

On Wednesday, two Great Pyrenees therapy dogs named Rosie and Elwood, along with their handler, Craig Lin, stopped by the West Bloomfield Township Public Library. The visit provided comfort for those coping with the aftermath of last Thursday's attack at Temple Israel.

CBS Detroit

"This has been a huge highlight of my day. My son got to be with a therapy dog, I got to be with other teachers, families and parents, and that's been the most healing of all of this," said Temple Israel's Early Childhood Center assistant director Abby Johnson.

Johnson says the trauma that unfolded last week lingers, but the outpour of support speaks volumes.

CBS Detroit

"Even just seeing the kids with the dogs and their faces light up, this is what they need right now. There's a lot of heavy things happening around them, and just to have that physical comfort, that sensory comfort for them has been wonderful," Johnson said.

For Lin, it's moments like this when people need their spirits lifted that he says make his 30 years of therapy dog interaction worth it.

"It takes their mind off what tragedies have just taken place. It's a break from reality. I'll have people say oh, thank you for bringing them. It's not me. It's them. So, it's rewarding for me because I get to see my dogs have some impact," said Lin.

CBS Detroit

A community with arms, or in this case, paws, wrapped around each other.

"Every way that somebody might be able to provide support, they're offering it," said West Bloomfield Township Public Library marketing coordinator Victoria Edwards.