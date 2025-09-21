The Welcome Table in Detroit provides resources for individuals without housing

A new organization in Detroit welcomes those in need of life-changing resources.

The Welcome Table not only gives those in need a warm meal but also resources to change lives permanently. Near the Rosa Parks Transit Center, a table was set, serving up more than a meal.

"We can feed someone for a day, but we can put them in touch with resources so they can feed themselves for the rest of their lives," said founder John Boston.

The organization, which focuses on helping those who are homeless and people impacted by human trafficking across the nation, now has a chapter in Detroit.

Boston was hoping to impact 50 people, but 132 people were ready to make a better life for themselves and their families. The available resources are completely free to those who need them.

"We pull them together haircuts, fresh clothes, housing, employment opportunities, people without addresses, we provide a hot meal, fresh clothes, and we make sure mental health wellness checks are provided," said Boston.

The organization was brought to Detroit by My Boys Hoop, a basketball mentorship program based in Detroit.

"One woman said to me, she said, 'I'm pregnant, I'm alone and today I know that I am not forgotten,'" said Boston.