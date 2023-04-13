The Fillmore Detroit hosts hiring fair

(CBS DETROIT) - One of Detroit's most popular music venues is looking for people to join their ranks.

The Fillmore Detroit is hosting a job fair for part-time and seasonal work.

There are openings across multiple departments, including ushers, ticket scanners, bartenders and VIP hosts.

The Fillmore says these jobs are ideal for college students, retirees or those looking for extra money. The venue's desired applicant are those who can add to their already existing environment.

The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m. at The Fillmore. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and a smile.