The Detroit Pistons arrive in Paris for game on Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons have arrived in Paris as they are set to play a regular-season game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

The game will take place Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

According to the NBA, this will be the third time the Chicago Bulls will play a game in France and the first time the Detroit Pistons will be playing in France.

"The NBA Paris Game 2023 will mark the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league's 12th game in France since 1991," according to NBA officials. "The NBA Paris Game 2020 — the first regular-season NBA game in Paris — took place Jan. 24, 2020, and featured the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks."

The Detroit Pistons arrived in Paris on Monday. Player Killian Hayes is getting the chance to play with his team in his home country, as he grew up in France.

"The Detroit Pistons organization is excited to take on the Chicago Bulls and play our first-ever game in France. Playing a regular-season game in Paris will be a great experience for our players and coaches, and we look forward to showcasing Detroit Basketball to an international audience."

Fans anywhere in the world will be able to watch the game through the NBA League Pass.