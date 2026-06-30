Terrion Arnold released on bond in Florida robbery, kidnapping case

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was released on bond Tuesday, one day after a judge set a $1 million bond in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in Florida.

Records show that Arnold was released at 3:09 p.m. EST on June 30, nearly a week after he turned himself in to Tampa police. Arnold is charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. During a pretrial detention hearing on Monday, a judge denied the state's request to hold Arnold without bond until his trial.

Florida state prosecutors allege that in February 2026, Arnold coordinated and directed his codefendants to lure three men to an apartment where the men were robbed, beaten and held at gunpoint.

Police allege that the incident was retaliation after Arnold believed the victims were involved in a robbery at his Airbnb in Largo, Florida. However, police and prosecutors say there is no evidence pointing to the three men.

Arnold's codefendants, Boakai Hilton, Lyndell Hudson, Freddie Lee Hughes III and Christion Williams, are currently being held without bond. Two other codefendants, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo, pleaded guilty to their part in the crime on June 24, according to Florida prosecutors.

The 23-year-old was selected by the Lions in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. On Monday, the Lions announced that they released Arnold, hours after his court appearance.

CBS Sports reported that former Alabama football coach Nick Saban submitted a character reference letter in support of Arnold, who is said to have a close relationship with the Saban family.

Note: The video above originally aired on June 29, 2026.