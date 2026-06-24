Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold arrested, faces charges in Florida robbery and kidnapping case

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was arrested and is facing charges in connection with a robbery and kidnapping case in Florida earlier this year.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Arnold turned himself in on Wednesday at Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County. Records from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office show that Arnold faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office says the felony charges carry a potential life sentence.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Lions, which said it was aware of the case and declined to comment "out of respect for the ongoing legal process."

Arnold's name was first brought up in the case in February after 23-year-old Boakai Hilton, who is believed to be an associate of Arnold, Arianna Del Valle, Jasmine Randazzo, Christion Williams, Lyndell Hudson and Freddie Hughes were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting three men in their late teens.

Tampa police say Arnold suspected two of the three men were involved in robberies at an Airbnb in Largo that he was renting, and Hilton allegedly orchestrated the plot in retaliation. The Largo Police Department confirmed to CBS News Detroit in February that it was investigating the reported theft.

Denise White, CEO and founder of EAG Sports Management, released the following statement on Wednesday night:

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence. "There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. "Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

Documents obtained by CBS News Detroit in March showed a series of text messages allegedly from the suspects planning to lure the three victims to an apartment in Tampa. Court documents allege that the three victims were beaten, and the suspects took their phones in an attempt to get them to admit that they were involved in the robberies at Arnold's Airbnb.

However, Tampa police say there was no evidence showing that the victims were responsible for the robberies. Court documents also labeled Del Valle as Arnold's "girlfriend," but Arnold's attorney, Tim Jansen, said that was false.

Arnold did not appear to be a recipient of the messages, but records showed that one of the suspects instructed another to reach out to the victims to meet up, saying, "rn thts it," followed by "thts wht terrion said."

Records show that Hilton, Del Valle, Randazzo, Williams, Hudson and Hughes face multiple charges, including robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit a robbery. Williams and Hudson were also charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

All six suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges, records show.