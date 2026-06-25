Terrion Arnold set to appear in Florida court in armed robbery, kidnapping case

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is in custody after turning himself in to authorities in Florida, facing multiple felony charges connected to an alleged violent robbery and kidnapping earlier this year.

According to Tampa police, the case dates back to February 4. Investigators say three victims were lured to an apartment, pistol‑whipped, held at gunpoint, and robbed.

Authorities allege Arnold played a central role in the incident, accusing him of coordinating suspects and directing the attack. Police say evidence includes group chats and livestreamed video that investigators believe tie Arnold to the crime.

Arnold is charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery.

Reaction among Lions fans in Detroit has ranged from shock to disappointment.

"You just don't expect it out of Terrion," said fan Mitchell McNitt. "Honestly, he was one of the last people I'd ever expect to get in trouble."

Another fan, Keith Woolfolk, urged patience as the legal process unfolds.

"I think that's sad because he's a very good player and he's young," Woolfolk said. "I think they should let the justice system have its due process before we pass judgment."

The arrest comes as the Lions prepare for the upcoming season. Training camp at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park runs through August 19, with the NFL regular season set to begin September 9.

Arnold has also been active in the Detroit community and was scheduled to host a youth football camp in Auburn Hills on July 10. CBS News Detroit reached out to ProCamps, the organization hosting the event, but had not received a response as of publication.

In a brief statement, the Detroit Lions said they are aware of the matter and will not comment out of respect for the ongoing legal process.

Arnold's representatives at EAG Sports Management strongly deny the allegations. In a statement, the agency said Arnold "categorically denies any involvement" and criticized the government's case, saying it relies on testimony from multiple convicted felons who may have incentives to shift blame.

Arnold is expected to make his first court appearance in Florida Thursday afternoon.