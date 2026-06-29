Detroit Lions release Terrion Arnold following court appearance in Florida robbery, kidnapping case

The Detroit Lions announced they have released cornerback Terrion Arnold hours after he appeared in court in connection with a robbery and kidnapping case in Florida.

The Lions did not provide any further comment on the release.

Arnold, 23, who was selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, is charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. On Monday, he appeared for a pretrial detention hearing and received a $1 million bond.

Arnold was ordered to surrender his passport within 48 hours and have no contact with witnesses and codefendants.

Florida state prosecutors allege that in February 2026, Arnold coordinated and directed his codefendants to lure three men to an apartment where the men were robbed, beaten and held at gunpoint. Police allege that the incident was retaliation after Arnold believed the three victims were involved in a robbery at his Airbnb in Largo, Florida. However, police and prosecutors say there is no evidence pointing to the three men.

Arnold's codefendants, Boakai Hilton, Lyndell Hudson, Freddie Lee Hughes III and Christion Williams, are currently being held without bond. Two other codefendants, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo, pleaded guilty to their part in the crime on June 24, according to Florida prosecutors.

Arnold's name was first brought up in the case after his codefendants' arrests in February.

Arnold turned himself in to police in Hillsborough County, Florida, last week.