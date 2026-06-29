Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold given $1M bond in Florida robbery, kidnapping case

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was given a $1 million bond in Hillsborough County, Florida, on Monday, where he faces multiple felony charges related to an alleged robbery and kidnapping incident.

Arnold, 23, is charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. He made his first appearance in the Florida courtroom on June 25.

During a pretrial detention hearing on Monday, Judge Christopher Sabella denied the state's request to hold Arnold without bond until his trial.

"I find probable cause, but I don't find the higher level to grant the state's motion for pre-trial detention," Sabella said.

Sabella ordered Arnold to surrender his passport within 48 hours and to have no contact with any of his codefendants or witnesses.

"What distinguishes Mr. Arnold from those other six (co-defendants) is he has no hands on, he never goes into the apartment, there's nothing on his phone, on his social media, on his texts," Sabella said. "What the state has to connect Mr. Arnold through the principal theory, currently, is the testimony of the two codefendants that were facing life in prison, who this court didn't have the ability to personally judge their credibility. I have no doubt that that is what they said, but that's going to be a very important thing for the state to get to the fourth quarter in this process."

Sabella said he would "reluctantly" reject the state's request for an ankle monitor, saying Arnold would have a "paparazzi monitor." Arnold's defense team argued that wearing a tether would interfere with his ability to earn a living, and Sabella granted Arnold the ability to leave his home for NFL-related activities, like games, practice and training.

"If he's late for practice, ESPN will let us know. If he disappears, the world will know before he knows... If he violates the conditions of his bond, he will be found," Sabella said.

According to Tampa police, the case dates back to Feb. 4. Six other people have been charged or sentenced in the aftermath of the investigation. The robbery and kidnapping, according to a court order filed by Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge J. Logan Murphy, were in retaliation for two robberies that happened at a property Arnold rented in Largo.

"The nature of the offense is incredibly concerning. Rather than allowing law enforcement to investigate and retrieve the stolen property, the co-defendants sought vigilante justice by kidnapping the victims for over an hour, interrogating them, beating them, and threatening them with a gun barrel in the mouth," Murphy wrote.

Arnold's attorney said in February that his client "had no involvement whatsoever in the activities that led to those arrests."

Arnold, who is a native of Tallahassee, Florida, was a 2024 first-round draft pick. CBS News Detroit reached out to the Detroit Lions for comment.

No future court dates have been set at this time.

The above video originally aired on June 25, 2026.