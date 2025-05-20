Temporary ramp closure scheduled at I-275/I-96 interchange

A temporary interstate ramp closure will affect the Metro Detroit commute this week, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.

The ramp from southbound Interstate 275 to eastbound Interstate 96 will be closed starting 5 a.m. Wednesday to allow for installation of a temporary barrier wall between the ramp lane and a work zone. That area currently is set aside with construction barrels.

MDOT said the closure is scheduled to be lifted at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

But it is possible that the work will be delayed to Thursday or Friday.

Drivers who wish to use alternate roads during the ramp closure should "remember there is construction on Ann Arbor Road and that should not be used as a detour route," MDOT said.

For updates on this project, go to Michigan.gov/drive or M14reconstruction.org.