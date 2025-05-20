Watch CBS News
Temporary ramp closure scheduled at I-275/I-96 interchange

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A temporary interstate ramp closure will affect the Metro Detroit commute this week, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported. 

The ramp from southbound Interstate 275 to eastbound Interstate 96 will be closed starting 5 a.m. Wednesday to allow for installation of a temporary barrier wall between the ramp lane and a work zone. That area currently is set aside with construction barrels. 

MDOT said the closure is scheduled to be lifted at 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

But it is possible that the work will be delayed to Thursday or Friday. 

Drivers who wish to use alternate roads during the ramp closure should "remember there is construction on Ann Arbor Road and that should not be used as a detour route," MDOT said. 

For updates on this project, go to Michigan.gov/drive or M14reconstruction.org

