Temperatures on the rise again in Southeast Michigan

After a comfortable start to the week, temperatures across Southeast Michigan will steadily climb through midweek as a strengthening ridge of high pressure builds over the Great Lakes.

Afternoon highs are expected to warm into the mid-80s on Tuesday and upper 80s by Wednesday, with increasing humidity making it feel even warmer.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Dry weather will dominate through much of the week, providing plenty of sunshine for outdoor plans.

The next opportunity for showers and thunderstorms is expected to arrive late Thursday into Friday as the next weather system approaches from the west, bringing a return to more unsettled conditions along with a slight cooldown heading into the weekend.