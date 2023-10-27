Watch CBS News
Weather

Temperatures drop nearly 30 degrees this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast October 27, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast October 27, 2023 (Today) 02:40

(CBS DETROIT) - A cold front will push through Friday night bringing a chance of scattered showers to the area. Fortunately, scattered showers will end by Saturday morning, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and cooler, more fall-like temperatures. 

next-big-change-forecast-box.png
Big changes this weekend. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The big change begins on Saturday night, with a chance of rain showers moving back into the forecast. If you have Halloween parties Saturday night, be aware of a chance of rain showers in the evening and overnight as temperatures drop from the fifties into the forties. 

halloween.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Rain showers continue on Sunday, and temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. If you're still looking for some fun Halloween events, meet and trunk-or-treat with your favorite anchors, meteorologists, and reporters from CBS News Detroit at Kroger in Royal Oak from noon to 2 p.m.

day-2.png
Trunk-or-Treat and Meet & Greet the CBS Detroit Team at Kroger in Royal Oak on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, on our stream on CBSDetroit.com, or on Pluto TV.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 3:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.