NEXT Weather Forecast October 27, 2023 (Today)

Warm temps again today but rain showers will be ushered in by a cold front tonight. Meteorologist Karen Carter tells us when we can expect the wet weather and how cold temperatures will get? www.cbsdetroit.com/weather
