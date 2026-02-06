Telephone scammer targets Monroe County residents, claiming to be law enforcement officer

A telephone scam has been targeting residents of Monroe County, Michigan, with several such reports made on Friday.

The reports involved an unknown individual calling several people purporting to be a law enforcement officer, falsely stating that the victims had outstanding warrants, had failed to appear for jury duty or missed a court appearance.

"Scammers use fear of immediate arrest to pressure victims into sending payment, typically requesting payment by collecting money via gift cards or other electronic payment methods," the sheriff's office said. "Scammers create a sense of urgency to pressure you. If the call sounds suspicious, contact someone you trust or call law enforcement to confirm the legitimacy of the call. Never send payment by any means. Government agencies do not demand payment over the phone."

This is not the first time such a scam has targeted Monroe County residents. The Dundee Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported on what officers called a "bogus arrest warrant" scam in December 2025.

Monroe County residents who are targeted by such calls are asked to report them by calling Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. Those who live outside Monroe County and receive scam calls should contact their local police department or sheriff's office to file a report.