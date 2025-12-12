Teenager charged with first-degree murder in 13-year-old boy's fatal Highland Park shooting near dollar store

A teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Detroit boy near a Dollar General store in Highland Park last month.

The shooting happened mid-afternoon Nov. 25 on the 14100 block of Woodward Avenue. Police arriving on the scene found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

First responders on the scene were able to take the boy to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead of his injuries not long after.

According to court records, the 16-year-old defendant — who was arrested last weekend — will not be charged as an adult, but rather as "adult designated" in connection with the Nov. 25 homicide, meaning a judge can, upon conviction, choose whether to sentence the defendant as an adult or as a juvenile.

The complaint alleges that the suspect fired a handgun "multiple times" before fleeing the scene.

The teenager is charged with first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Saturday at the Juvenile Detention Facility.