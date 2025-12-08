15-year-old arrested as Michigan State Police investigate fatal shooting in Highland Park

A 15-year-old youth from Highland Park was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a Dollar General store in that city, Michigan State Police said.

The youth is in custody, pending a prosecutor's review of the case, troopers said Monday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Nov. 25. The 13-year-old victim died while en route to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Highland Park Police Department requested assistance of Michigan State Police in the investigation. Several search warrants were served shortly after the incident, troopers said.

State police said detectives from the MSP Second District Special Investigation Section and members of the MSP Second District Fugitive Team arrested the suspect Sunday night.