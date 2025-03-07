14-year-old faces four felony charges over stolen vehicles in Royal Oak

Mom claims child forced to clean urine at school; VA job cuts expected; and more top stories

A 14-year-old was taken into custody and charged after an investigation of multiple vehicle thefts in Royal Oak, Michigan, police said.

The first of the cases reported to Royal Oak Police Department involved an auto theft on Feb. 27, the second on March 2. In both cases, the stolen vehicles were recovered within a mile of where they were taken, Royal Oak Police said in a press release.

Security video, which showed a masked suspect, was available from one of the thefts.

Then on the morning of March 4, a Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen from the 3400 block of Devon Road. Officers found that vehicle a few hours later, unoccupied and parked in the back of an apartment parking lot in the 3800 block of Devon Road.

Royal Oak officers and detectives saw the suspect return to the stolen vehicle around 3:15 p.m., and he was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation then linked the teen to a fourth auto theft that happened in late January in the 1900 block of Crooks Road.

"This is a perfect example of amazing investigative teamwork, which solved four crimes and stopped an out-of-control teen from victimizing more of our residents," Police Chief Michael Moore said in his statement.

The teen is being held at Oakland County Children's Village. He has been charged with one count receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and three counts of unlawful driving away in a motor vehicle. Each of those charges is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.