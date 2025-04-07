Teen severely injured in two-vehicle in St. Clair County, police say

Three bodies found inside burned car in Detroit, woman found dead in home and more top stories

A teen was severely injured after two vehicles were involved in a crash on Saturday in Casco Township, Michigan.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 5. Law enforcement officers responded to the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Division Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old girl from Richmond, Michigan, was traveling eastbound on Division Road in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2009 Ford F-150 driven by a 32-year-old woman from Lenox, Michigan.

The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the F-150 and her two passengers, a 39-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl, were not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Police do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors.