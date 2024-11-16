Teen dead in rollover crash on freeway in Detroit

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 19-year-old woman is dead after the van she was riding in rolled over on Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Saturday, police said.

The crash happened near the area of Joy Road just before 5 a.m.

Michigan State Police say a 39-year-old man was driving the van at high speeds when he lost control. The van then rolled onto its side and slid into a Ford Fusion.

The 19-year-old woman was partially ejected during the crash and died at the scene, police said.

The driver and two other passengers in the van, along with the driver of the Fusion, were taken to the hospital.

Police are asking Michigan residents to slow down, buckle up and pay attention while driving.