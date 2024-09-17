Teen taken into custody after police find gun at Michigan high school

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old Detroit boy was taken into custody after a school resource officer found a gun at Southfield A&T High School.

Southfield police say on Monday, school security received a tip about a student having a gun. School resource officers found the student inside the bathroom and removed the loaded weapon after a brief struggle. The gun was found in the student's waistband.

The was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

The student received no bond and was remanded to a juvenile center.