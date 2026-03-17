Teamsters nurses authorize strike against Michigan-based Corewell Health East

Corewell Health East nurses, who are represented by the Teamsters union, voted on Tuesday to authorize a strike against the health system over their contract.

According to the union, the vote from 10,000 nurses at nine hospitals and campuses received 90% approval for authorization. The union says that the nurses, who have been discussing their contract since June 2025, demand a safe nurse-to-patient ratio, fair wages, affordable health insurance and better workplace safety.

"This overwhelming strike vote shows that nurses are done being bullied into silence while executives put profits over patients and gamble with our safety and our licenses," said ICE nurse Rachel Szadyr, a member of the union's bargaining committee. "It's no secret that nurses everywhere are struggling. We keep losing incredible nurses because of a rigged system that lets so‑called nonprofit hospitals pile more responsibility onto nurses, while stripping away the resources we need to provide safe care. This isn't sustainable and it's exactly why we are fighting for the best possible contract."

The nurses voted in November 2024 to join Teamsters. They submitted cards of interest that Semptember to the National Labor Relations Board, which then approved the right to hold a formal vote.

"The clock is ticking for Corewell Health East to offer Teamsters nurses the contract they deserve — or 10,000 nurses will take this fight to the streets," said Tom Erickson, lead negotiator and Teamsters Central Region International vice president. "This greedy corporate hospital system spent millions to try to stop these nurses from becoming Teamsters and now they are hemorrhaging even more money on anti-union attorneys who want to keep workers from getting the best possible contract. This strike vote should make it crystal clear to Corewell — we aren't backing down and if they continue to keep this charade up, nurses are united and ready to take power into their own hands."

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, a Corewell Health spokesperson said, "We care about our nurses and have made significant investments in wages and benefits. We remain committed to reaching an agreement with the Teamsters. The results of the strike authorization vote will not change our approach, and we believe talk of a strike is premature. Neither side has made a final offer, and we will continue to bargain in good faith."