Metro Detroit's Taylor Police Department signs agreement with ICE

The Taylor Police Department has become the second law enforcement agency in Michigan to sign an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In 1996, Congress passed an immigration reform law, which included the 287(g) program. The agreement allows officers to act as immigration agents.

Under the agreement, there are three models, and the Taylor Police Department signed the Task Force version.

"It does not change our day-to-day activities. There's no modification whatsoever to our department policies or procedures, and nothing changes. (It) doesn't cost us a penny," said Taylor Police Chief John Blair.

Blair says if a Taylor police officer comes across someone during a criminal enforcement activity, such as drunk driving, they can be arrested and identified.

"We are required by law to identify who they are. It's all common sense in the process of identifying who they are. If we determine that they're in this country illegally, we will contact ICE. That is the extent of our participation in this program," he said.

Immigrant Rights advocates say there's more to it.

"In addition to stopping someone for suspicion of a crime, they now can stop someone solely on the basis of immigration violations. That is dramatically different," said Christine Sauve, a policy, engagement, and communications manager at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC).

Blair says if he hadn't signed the agreement, the police department would have been impacted, such as losing federal funding.

MIRC calls it an empty threat from the Trump administration.

"First of all, it's not a mandate. So there's no federal policy that requires local jurisdictions to enroll in the program," Suave said.

The chief insists that law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear.

"We are not kicking in doors. We are not going to people's workplaces. We are not going to schools and questioning people. We're not watching people that are standing on corners and asking their immigration status. That is not what this is. And we have never done that, and we will never do that," Blair said.