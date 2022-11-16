Watch CBS News
Taylor High School closed after social media threat

By Jessica Stevenson

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Taylor High School closed Wednesday after an alleged social media threat was made.

In a Facebook post, the high school said the threat was circulating on social media platforms. While details of the threat were not released, the school said out of precaution, they canceled classes for the day and closed TVLA and the Taylor Career and Technical Center. 

Taylor High said their leadership team is working closely with the Taylor Police Department while officers conduct an investigation. 

