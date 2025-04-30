Watch CBS News
3-year-old Taylor girl seriously injured after being attacked by dog

A 3-year-old girl is getting medical treatment for serious injuries sustained after a dog attack Wednesday in Taylor, Michigan. 

The Taylor Police Department reported the incident happened on Chesterfield Street in the Robbinwood Villa mobile home park. Police were called about 11:30 a.m. by the mother, who was taking her to Corewell Health Taylor Hospital at the time, and received a second call from the hospital staff after their arrival. 

The child suffered what police described as "serious injuries to her face and leg."

Police learned the mother and child were both in their yard when the girl wandered off without the mother noticing.  

As she began to look for the child, a man approached, carrying the injured girl. 

The man said he saw a dog attacking the girl, and he then hit the dog with a tablet until the animal released her. 

The dog is now in the custody of animal control, police said. 

