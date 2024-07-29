Target touts new denim trade-in program as sustainable back-to-school shopping option

Target's not taking personal checks as payment any longer Target's not taking personal checks as payment any longer 03:09

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based retailer Target is offering customers a novel approach to back-to-school clothes shopping this year.

The retail giant announced Monday a denim trade-in program. Starting Sunday, customers can bring a used denim item — any brand, in any condition — to a Target store and trade it in for a coupon worth 20% off a new denim purchase. The offer lasts through Aug. 10.

Target said it will recycle the used denim into new products.

"With back-to-school and college shopping top of mind for families, we're offering this 20% off Target Circle deal to make it even more affordable for our guests to refresh their denim wardrobes, while also doing our part to reduce waste and keep used denim out of landfills.," Gena Fox, Target's senior vice president of merchandising for apparel and accessories, said.

Target runs a similar yearly event for car seats.

Earlier this month, Target stopped taking personal checks from shoppers "due to extremely low volumes," a spokesperson said.

The company also announced earlier this year it would cut prices on thousands of products to try to lure back customers whose shopping habits were affected by inflation.